Influencers launch web shows, brands

Samiksha Mehta, business development manager, Pollen, an influencer marketing firm, said comedians understand their audiences and address topics that may be controversial or even taboo, but have the skill to address it and make it sound funny and casual in the process. Apart from starring in shows, they are writing content for shows as well as films, she added. Most brands are interested in working with the creators as they have a strong influence on the audience, besides sharing a trust value which makes them loyal, Vaishnavi Bagwe, talent manager, NOFILTR GROUP, said.