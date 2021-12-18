Influencers tap reach on social media to launch own labels

At least four influencer marketing executives Mint spoke to said brand collaborations still bring in the lion’s share of income for most creators while sales from their products remain low. “The model works better when a celebrity launches their own brand," says Lakshmi Balasubramanian, co-founder of Greenroom, an influencer marketing firm. “They don’t do much; usually, an established player in the sector ties up with them and runs the business side of things while the celeb gets a portion of the profit." Balasubramanian cites the example of actor Katrina Kaif who entered a joint venture with Nykaa to launch its line of products, Kay Beauty, in 2018. When the beauty marketplace went public earlier this year, the value of Kaif’s investment in the venture grew 10X to ₹22 crore, according to market analysts.