Inox to screen Coldplay concert in theatres1 min read . Updated: 29 Oct 2022, 09:27 AM IST
The move comes on the back of the chain screening the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and the Asia Cup 2022 on the big screen recently.
The move comes on the back of the chain screening the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and the Asia Cup 2022 on the big screen recently.
Multiplex chain Inox Leisure Ltd will screen the Coldplay concert Music Of The Spheres live across properties in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Gurugram, Lucknow and Goa on 29 October. The move comes on the back of the chain screening the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and the Asia Cup 2022 on the big screen recently.