Inox to screen Coldplay concert in theatres

Movie theatres are increasingly screening sports matches, music concerts, niche and independent animation flicks and documentaries to generate revenue, in the wake of a succession of box office failures, especially in the Hindi-speaking market. According to film trade analysts, though some content was on offer even before the pandemic outbreak, multiplexes are looking at ways to bring audiences to theatres, at a time the movie business is in doldrums. These initiatives do not contribute much to overall footfalls of cinema chains and tickets for some premium sports matches may cost 75-80% higher than regular movies. The universe of fans for such content is small, Rajendar Singh Jyala, chief programming officer at INOX Leisure Ltd had said in an earlier interview to Mint, though awareness is growing.

