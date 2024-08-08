Insomnia Media to invest ₹300 crore in films, shows

  • The content studio has announced a pipeline of 10 movies and two web series in various stages of development and pre-production.

Lata Jha
Published8 Aug 2024, 04:34 PM IST
India’s film industry marked a significant recovery in 2023, with 157.4 million people visiting a theatre at least once.
India’s film industry marked a significant recovery in 2023, with 157.4 million people visiting a theatre at least once.

Insomnia Media and Content Services Ltd, a content studio headed by film producer Vishal Gurnani, known for titles such as Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and Janhit Mein Jaari, will invest 250-300 crore in films and OTT projects over the next 18 months, it said while announcing its content pipeline on Thursday.

The slate includes 10 movies and two web series in various stages of development and pre-production. All are expected to be produced and released over the next 18 months, the company said in a statement.

Also Read: Local-language web originals are still playing catch-up with Hindi

The company has collaborated with directors and writers, including Raaj Shandilya (director of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl); Suparn S. Verma (director of OTT shows such as Rana Naidu, The Trial and The Family Man-Season 2); Remo D'Souza (director of A.B.C.D.); Pavan Kirpalani (director of movies such as Ragini MMS and Phobia); Jayprad Desai (director of films such as Kaun Pravin Tambe, Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba and Mukhbir); and Apoorv Singh Karki (director of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai).

It has also collaborated with producer Sandeep Singh and writers, including Hussain & Abbas Dalal and Deepak Kingrani, among others, on other projects.

The company has entered into distribution and monetization deals for most of these films and series, and the OTT and studio partnerships will be announced individually for each project, Insomnia said.

Also Read: Why are filmmakers miffed with the censor board?

"The core of good content stems from writers and creators. The rollout of these films and series will help catapult Insomnia to the top bracket of the content creation ecosystem,” Gurnani said in a statement.

India’s film industry marked a significant recovery in 2023, with 157.4 million people visiting a theatre at least once, a 29% increase from the previous year and up 8% from the pre-pandemic levels, according to a report by media consulting firm Ormax.

However, despite these impressive numbers and box office revenues exceeding 12,000 crore for the first time, footfall growth lagged, indicating that while more people are visiting theatres, they are doing so less frequently than before the pandemic.

Also Read: Film producers rope in music labels as partners to cut cost of using retro songs

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Industry news, Breaking NewsEvents and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 04:34 PM IST
HomeIndustryMediaInsomnia Media to invest ₹300 crore in films, shows

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.50
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -3.35 (-2.18%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.30
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -1.95 (-0.65%)

    Tata Power

    418.00
    03:54 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -12.25 (-2.85%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    338.25
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.45 (-1.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer

    496.35
    03:53 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    40.4 (8.86%)

    Triveni Turbines

    690.10
    03:40 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    52.05 (8.16%)

    Route Mobile

    1,623.00
    03:44 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    121.05 (8.06%)

    Kfin Technologies

    900.35
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    56.65 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.00100.00
      Chennai
      69,975.00-1,282.00
      Delhi
      70,940.00236.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.0029.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

      More From Popular in Industry
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue