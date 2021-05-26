Instagram, Facebook to give users option to hide likes on posts

Facebook on Wednesday announced that it is giving users an option to hide the number of likes on their posts. This will be applicable to Facebook as well as Instagram where the company has been testing hiding likes for some time. The social media company said that the move is aimed at improving and depressurise user experience.

“Starting today, we’re giving you the option to hide like counts on all posts in your feed. You’ll also have the option to hide like counts on your own posts, so others can’t see how many likes your posts get. This way, if you like, you can focus on the photos and videos being shared, instead of how many likes posts get," said the company in a blogpost.

Users can hide like counts on others’ posts by visiting the new Posts section in Settings which can be turned on and off anytime. This control will apply to all the posts on the feed. Users can also choose to hide like counts before sharing a post.

“People want more flexibility, so we thought it would be important to give people the option. In the next few weeks you will see both of these controls come to Facebook," the company added.

Facebook said that it tested hiding like counts to see if it might depressurize people’s experience on Instagram. “What we heard from people and experts was that not seeing like counts was beneficial for some, and annoying to others, particularly because people use like counts to get a sense for what’s trending or popular, so we’re giving you the choice," the platform said in a blogpost.

Earlier, Facebook also announced tools to allow people to filter offensive content from their DMs and gave users ways to control what they see and share on Facebook’s News Feed – like the Feed Filter Bar, Favorites Feed and Choose Who Can Comment options.

The social media company said that it is working closely with third-party experts to better understand how to empower people, build self-awareness and shape a more positive experience on Instagram.

“We’re also funding more external research about people’s experiences on Instagram, and how we can improve our policies and products to support our community. We’re currently requesting research proposals from global academics and non-profit," it added.

In India, Instagram has collaborated with the Young Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC) to initiate the fifth edition of the ‘Counter Speech Fellowship’, a program that engages creative teens to use the power of visual storytelling to start meaningful conversations on issues that are important to young citizens around the world. This includes the themes of bullying, diversity, mental wellbeing and gender equality.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.