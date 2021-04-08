Instagram for kids? Facebook wants to fix its preteen problem
- Lawmakers are skeptical, saying social media can have harmful effects on young people, many of whom lie about their age to join platforms
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
With a version of Instagram for kids, Facebook Inc. says it can build a safer social-media haven for users under 13.
Yet the company faces hurdles from lawmakers who want the tech giant to keep its distance from kids—and the fact that plenty of children under 13 are already using the regular Instagram app.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.