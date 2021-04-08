Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Media >Instagram for kids? Facebook wants to fix its preteen problem

Instagram for kids? Facebook wants to fix its preteen problem

Premium
AP Photo
5 min read . 01:38 PM IST JEFF HORWITZ, The Wall Street Journal

  • Lawmakers are skeptical, saying social media can have harmful effects on young people, many of whom lie about their age to join platforms

With a version of Instagram for kids, Facebook Inc. says it can build a safer social-media haven for users under 13.

Yet the company faces hurdles from lawmakers who want the tech giant to keep its distance from kids—and the fact that plenty of children under 13 are already using the regular Instagram app.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.