Instagram, MX Takatak, YouTube to dominate influencer marketing in India: report

NEW DELHI: Marketers believe that influencer marketing in India will be steered by Instagram, MX TakaTak and YouTube in 2021-2022, said a report released by influencer marketing company Buzzoka.
The findings are a part of the fourth edition of 'Influencer Marketing Outlook' which surveyed over 300 brand custodians including advertising agencies, marketers and brand custodians across the country.
The report stated that brand custodians believe that Facebook’s photo sharing platform Instagram will take the lion’s share of influencer marketing at 94%. It will be followed by homegrown short video app MX TakaTak (52%) and YouTube (52%). The report said that 45% marketers think that TakaTak will be very effective to drive influencer marketing in tier I and II markets while 53% brand custodians feel Instagram Reels cannot become an effective alternative for TikTok in the coming year.
Around 70% brands feel that common people have an extremely important role in the influencer marketing ecosystem in the coming years. 51% marketers feel influencer marketing is ready for a do-it-yourself (DIY) product revolution. 87% brand custodians feel 2021-2022 will be the year for influencer marketing as 2001-2022 was for digital.
Looking back at 2020, the report noted that Instagram leads as the primary choice of brands last year with 82% of marketers choice. This is followed by YouTube at 41%. In terms of spends, 64% brands spend less than $100,000 per year on influencer campaigns. Amplification of content, branding and reach were top three objectives of brands using influencer marketing.
A majority of marketers (72%) believe that influencer marketing is the fastest growing online customer acquisition method whereas 4% think it is still email marketing that gets them customers. Indian short video apps are overpriced which is a challenge faced by 45% of brands.
Ashutosh Harbola, founder and CEO, Buzzoka said, " As the world saw a phenomenal crisis, that literally broke the neck of advertising spends globally, influencer marketing saw similar declining numbers. But as times progress, we see a V-shaped recovery in the influencer marketing landscape and are confident the next financial year will be a fruitful one for the industry."