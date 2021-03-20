Instagram, MX Takatak, YouTube to dominate influencer marketing in India: report

The report stated that brand custodians believe that Facebook’s photo sharing platform Instagram will take the lion’s share of influencer marketing at 94%. It will be followed by homegrown short video app MX TakaTak (52%) and YouTube (52%). The report said that 45% marketers think that TakaTak will be very effective to drive influencer marketing in tier I and II markets while 53% brand custodians feel Instagram Reels cannot become an effective alternative for TikTok in the coming year.