Photo and video sharing platform Instagram on Monday announced that it is rolling out several updates to the 'Insights' product that will help content creators and businesses better understand and evaluate their performance on the platform.

The social media platform said that it is launching insights for two video formats Reels and Live. Instagram will now show new metrics including plays, accounts reached, likes, comments, saves, and shares for its short video format Reels to creators and businesses. This will help them evaluate what kind of Reels are being appreciated by users.

It will also be including these metrics in Account Insights to provide a broader picture into how Reels and Live shape an account’s performance. This will help creators and businesses understand how their content is performing.

Additionally, Instagram is launching new detailed information about 'Reach' in Account Insights.

"We know that understanding more about how content is being distributed is important, so we’ve built new breakdowns that provide transparency into which types of accounts you’re reaching and which content formats are the most effective at driving Reach," Instagram said in a blogpost.

Over the coming months, the platform will also begin rolling out new preset time frame options in Insights, expanding beyond the last seven and 30 days. Instagram will also begin supporting Insights on desktop.

"We understand that Insights are a critical resource for creators and businesses looking to grow their audience and engage their followers. We will be continually updating the Insights experience throughout 2021 and beyond to better meet the needs of creators and businesses," it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.