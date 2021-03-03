Instagram's Live Room feature to benefit brands, influencers

NEW DELHI: Expanding its live streaming tool, Facebook-owned photo sharing platform Instagram has introduced a 'Live Room' feature, under which four users can go live at the same time attracting larger audiences. Followers of those participating will see the live room and, depending on their notifications, be pinged about it.

This feature is similar to the buzzy social audio-only Clubhouse app that lets people go live in rooms. Clubhouse allows more than 10 people, who can speak at once, and rooms can have up to 8,000 people before they’re full.

"Live Rooms give creators even more ways to build a business and earn money. We recently announced that Live viewers could purchase badges for their favourite creators to show their love. With Live Rooms, viewers can buy badges for the hosts and use other interactive features like Shopping and Live Fundraisers. We’re also exploring more interactive tools such as offering moderator controls and audio features that will be available in the coming months," said Instagram in a blog post.

Instagram has a monthly active user base of 120 million in India, according to German database firm Statista. Recently, however, data shared by Indian government showed Instagram as having 210 million users.

Digital experts believe that the new Live Room feature will build on this engagement while opening new revenue sources for the influencer and content creator community.

"... creators can now earn bit more through these badges and further build their following. Instagram is building interactive tools to keep users engaged and help creators and brands reach wider audiences. Interactive polls, fundraising and product launches are some of the use cases of this feature," said Prashant Puri, co-founder and chief executive of digital marketing agency AdLift.

The new Live Room feature will benefit brands especially in the beauty, fashion and wellness categories that tend to rely heavily on influencer marketing where multiple influencers can now connect with each other during a product launch, do reviews or discuss products/services.

"I believe media and entertainment industry will also be a beneficiary of this feature. This will help production houses go live with their film and song launches with their selective cast. Other brand categories will be able to use it for expert panel discussions or influencer engagement activities with people across geographies," said Shrenik Gandhi, chief executive and co-founder at digital agency White Rivers Media.

Gandhi said the new feature also allows brands to interact with their followers through live streaming, which is far more engaging than regular posts and video posts on Instagram. According to him, the user base of Instagram has also expanded beyond millennials and GenZ.

“Pandemic has led to greater adoption of platforms like Instagram among slightly older user base as well. It will further add to platform’s popularity among brands that target this age segment. Therefore, Instagram will continuously have to reinvent and find ways to keep users engaged," he added.

Digital advertising in India stands at Rs17,000 crore, accounting for over 31% of overall advertising expenditure, said a Pitch Madison Advertising report. In 2020, social media was the third biggest contributor, with total spends worth Rs3, 924 crore, after video and display ad formats.

