Instagram's Live Room feature to benefit brands, influencers

"Live Rooms give creators even more ways to build a business and earn money. We recently announced that Live viewers could purchase badges for their favourite creators to show their love. With Live Rooms, viewers can buy badges for the hosts and use other interactive features like Shopping and Live Fundraisers. We’re also exploring more interactive tools such as offering moderator controls and audio features that will be available in the coming months," said Instagram in a blog post.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}