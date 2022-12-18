Instagram’s notes feature leaves millennials nostalgic, gen z confused

In those days, before texting and social media took hold, users would rush home after school or work and log on to AIM. They often had wacky usernames, like Ms. Lu’s handle “SpiceyWic3y," and exchanged messages with friends as long as their dial-up internet could handle it. When they were away from their computer, they could leave silly notes—much like the Instagram Notes feature—to let their friends know when they were “AFK," or “away from keyboard."