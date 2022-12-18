Instagram’s notes feature leaves millennials nostalgic, gen z confused
- The new function, which mimics AIM’s away messages, highlights a generational divide among Instagram users
When Dana Lu recently logged on to Instagram she felt like she had traveled back in time 20 years.
At the top of her direct messages, she saw her friends’ avatars had funny little phrases hovering above them. They had notes like “w0rk fl0w" or “Wth is this instagram?!"
Ms. Lu, a 29-year-old DJ and producer from Manhattan, thought to herself, “Oh my God, this feels so much like back when I was using AIM."
Erika Peña, a 19-year-old grocery store cashier in Texas, was just plain confused by the hovering messages. “I had no idea what it was," she said.
For a crop of millennial internet users such as Ms. Lu, Instagram’s new Notes feature, launched last week, evoked memories of AOL Instant Messenger. Younger Instagram users like Ms. Peña don’t get what their older peers are so excited about. They don’t remember or weren’t alive to witness AOL Instant Messenger, or AIM, a cultural phenomenon in the late 1990s and early 2000s, where internet slang such as LOL for “laugh out loud" and BRB for “be right back" spread.
In those days, before texting and social media took hold, users would rush home after school or work and log on to AIM. They often had wacky usernames, like Ms. Lu’s handle “SpiceyWic3y," and exchanged messages with friends as long as their dial-up internet could handle it. When they were away from their computer, they could leave silly notes—much like the Instagram Notes feature—to let their friends know when they were “AFK," or “away from keyboard."
The Notes feature and its AIM ancestor highlight a generational divide between millennials, who were born from around 1981 to 1996, and members of Gen Z, who were born roughly from 1997 to 2010. While millennials loved AIM away messages, side parts and skinny jeans, many of their younger peers want nothing to do with those things.
AIM away messages were born when you could actually be away from the internet, said Barry Appelman, who worked at AOL in the 1990s. He created AIM’s buddy list, which listed friends who were online and would let users know if they were available to chat.
“In the dial-up world, you weren’t always present," he said. “In the mobile phone world, you are always present."
He hasn’t seen Instagram Notes and said he doesn’t use the app, but is flattered people are comparing it to AIM.
“I often say, there’s nothing new under the sun," said Mr. Appelman, 76. “If you live long enough, you find that you keep on seeing things that people think are new that actually aren’t."
AIM launched in 1997. Its owners shelved the service in 2017, titling a blog post about its demise, “One Last Away Message." Most people by then had moved on to using other platforms and ways to chat.
Many of the younger Instagram users who are confused by Notes have never used AIM. On social media in recent days, some people said they just didn’t get the new feature.
Instagram said in a blog post that it added Notes because people like “a lightweight, easy way to share what’s on their mind and start conversations." Notes stay up for 24 hours before disappearing. People can tap on them to respond.
A spokeswoman for Meta Platforms Inc., which owns Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, didn’t reply to questions about the Notes feature.
Instagram has a reputation for copying buzzy features from other social networks as it tries to lure younger users. Some users wonder if Instagram is only cementing its increasingly ancient status by imitating popular functionality from more than two decades ago.
Amber Shelley, 21, has heard of AIM but doesn’t know anything about it. She said her friends are comparing Notes to another thing they don’t use anymore: the Facebook status update. “It kind of gives that vibe," said the college student in Ann Arbor, Mich. “But just like even more pointless."
On Friday, Instagram appeared to be responding to users complaining about the new feature when it said on Twitter, “p.s. you can mute peoples’ notes by long pressing."
Jose Garcia is a millennial but he never used AIM. He has heard friends talk about how they posted song lyrics or their age, sex and location, commonly known as a/s/l, in away messages.
Notes is his time to shine.
“It’s almost like my way of catching up to something I didn’t do when I was younger," said the 29-year-old legal document reviewer in Tampa, Fla.
He has taken to posting internet jokes, including “LMS for TBH," a longtime Facebook meme that means “‘like my status’ for ‘to be honest,’" prompting Facebook friends to reveal a truth, like a crush. “I’m just having fun with it," he said about Notes.
“I’m seeing my friends who are like grown adults—they’re parents themselves," she said, “and they’re making statuses like ‘BRB, my mom has to use the computer,’ or ‘BRB, my dad has to use the internet.’"
Notes brought Rickelle Tavares of New Bedford, Mass., back to the days when she went as “sweetlikesugax23" on AIM, and messaged her buddies from a Sidekick, the cellphone with a screen that slides out to reveal a keyboard.
Back then, her AIM away messages were usually song lyrics. A favorite was “fly effortlessly" from Ne-Yo’s 2008 song “Miss Independent." Now, the 28-year-old photographer has been heading to her Instagram direct messages frequently to see what friends come up with. “Is this supposed to be my AIM away message?" one friend wrote.
Mercedes Simmons, a 32-year-old marketing specialist from Fuquay-Varina, N.C., said the new feature made her and her friends nostalgic for the AIM days.
