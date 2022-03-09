International Art Machine to enter India with ‘The Shiva Trilogy’ adaptation

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
New Delhi: American film and television studio, International Art Machine, led by former Amazon Prime Video executive Roy Price, has announced its entry into the Indian market by acquiring the rights for the adaptation of author Amish Tripathi’s The Shiva Trilogy.
For the first installment, The Immortals of Meluha, the entertainment studio has brought on-board filmmaker Shekhar Kapur to direct while Suparn S. Varma, writer of Amazon’s India original The Family Man will be the showrunner. This will be a web show for a global streaming platform.
“The Meluha trilogy by Amish Tripathi is a genre-defining book and has become part of the pop-culture of the country. The scale of vision and the ambition of our show visually and emotionally is as huge a task but we want to bring to audiences a vision that has never been seen before on screens," Varma said in a statement.
As they enter India, International Art Machine is committed to creating credible, creative, commercial stories across theatrical and digital platforms, the company said in a statement. The Shiva Trilogy adaptation will be followed by a political thriller called Gods with Dibakar Banerjee known for films like Khosla Ka Ghosla and Love Sex Aur Dhokha and a dramedy The Kitty Party with actor Preity G. Zinta.
“The premise of International Art Machine is that we are entering a new peak era for Asian original cinema and television. Everything we do supports that vision. India in particular, with its many people and stories, is poised to be a leader in a new multi-polar entertainment world. At International Art Machine our goal is to partner with creators across Asia to produce series that will be game changers at home and successfully carry the banner of Asian originals abroad," Roy Price, CEO, International Art Machine said in a statement.
