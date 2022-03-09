International Art Machine to enter India with ‘The Shiva Trilogy’ adaptation

“The premise of International Art Machine is that we are entering a new peak era for Asian original cinema and television. Everything we do supports that vision. India in particular, with its many people and stories, is poised to be a leader in a new multi-polar entertainment world. At International Art Machine our goal is to partner with creators across Asia to produce series that will be game changers at home and successfully carry the banner of Asian originals abroad," Roy Price, CEO, International Art Machine said in a statement.