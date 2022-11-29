International content viewership on OTT soars in 2022

“At the outset, we tested the ground by dubbing Turkish and English shows in Hindi. As we added content from other parts of the world like China, Korea, Spain, and Mexico, we strategically dubbed them first in Hindi and simultaneously expanded to Tamil and Telugu for the established Turkish and English categories," Shrivastav said. It also added other language versions such as Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, and Malayalam. “We have seen massive growth in the consumption of Korean shows while Mandarin, Spanish and Italian shows are also quite popular," said Shrivastav citing Daydreamer, The Promise, Dr Romantic, Heirs, Angel’s Last Mission: Love, The Untamed, Martial Universe, My Girlfriend is an Alien, The Outpost, Emerald City and Love Is In The Air as hits.