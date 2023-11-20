International Emmys 2023: When, where and how to watch the awards in India
The 51st edition of the Emmy Awards' World Television Festival, considered to be one of the most prestigious awards for television actors, will take place in New York on November 20. The award show will be streamed live on Tuesday, November 21, at 6.30 am IST. 56 nominees have been nominated from 20 countries across 14 categories, which include Vir Das, Jim Sarbh and Shefali Shah from India. The Indian stars received nominations in the comedy category, as well as for the best performance by an actor and actress, respectively.