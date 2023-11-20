International Emmys 2023: When, where and how to watch the awards in India

The 51st edition of the Emmy Awards' World Television Festival, considered to be one of the most prestigious awards for television actors, will take place in New York on November 20. The award show will be streamed live on Tuesday, November 21, at 6.30 am IST. 56 nominees have been nominated from 20 countries across 14 categories, which include Vir Das, Jim Sarbh and Shefali Shah from India. The Indian stars received nominations in the comedy category, as well as for the best performance by an actor and actress, respectively.

The ceremony will also see film producer Ektaa Kapoor being honoured with the Directorate Award for her "trailblazing career and impact on the Indian television landscape".

International Emmys 2023: When and where to watch in India?

International Emmy Awards 2023 will be live-streamed in India on Tuesday, November 21, at 6.30 am IST. However, the red carpet streaming will start on International Emmy Academy's website and its social media handles from 2.30 am IST.

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the names of the nominees on September 26.

WHO IS NOMINATED FOR WHAT?

Shefali Shah, 50, has secured a nomination for her powerful performance in the Netflix web series Delhi Crime Season 2. She is competing in this category with Connie Nielsen of Denmark, Billie Piper of UK and Karla Souza from Mexico. The first season of Delhi Crime had won the International Emmy for the best drama series in 2020, the first ever for India.

"I can't find the words to describe what I'm feeling. Delhi Crime is such a special project to me. While the first season of the show brought home the award in 2020, being nominated in the Best Actress category for Delhi Crime season two is just overwhelming," Hindustan Times quoted Shefali as saying.

Jim Sarbh, 36, has received a nomination in the best performance by an actor category for playing nuclear physicist Homi Bhabha in Rocket Boys. The SonyLIV series is created by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani. He is competing for this nomination with Gustavo Bassani of Argentina, Martin Freeman of the UK and Jonas Karlsson of Sweden.

"I am overwhelmed and excited to be nominated under the best actor category at the International Emmy Awards for my portrayal of Dr Homi Bhabha in Rocket Boys. It is an honour to be recognised amongst such talented individuals from across the world," the actor said in a statement.

Vir Das, 44, has received a nomination for his comedy special 'Vir Das: Landing' streaming on Netflix. The other nominees in this category are Derry Girls season three from the UK, El Encargado from Argentina and the French show Le Flambeau season two.

"To be a comedy special from India nominated against massive TV shows from across the globe in a category like comedy. I’m just very glad to be able to represent India, Indian comedy and Indian stand-up. This ride has been crazy and I'm so thankful for everyone who made this happen - my hardworking team, and of course, Netflix India for putting Vir Das: Landing on the map," Vir added.

