Home >Industry >Media >International Film Festival of India postponed to 2021 amid covid-19 pandemic
The festival will be conducted in a Hybrid format i.e. Virtual & Physical format

International Film Festival of India postponed to 2021 amid covid-19 pandemic

1 min read . 03:34 PM IST ANI

The 51st edition of the International film festival (IFFI) which was scheduled to be held from 20-28 November 2020 in Goa has been postponed to 16-24 January 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic

The 51st edition of the annual International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which was scheduled to start from November 20 in Goa has been postponed to next year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) confirmed the news on their Twitter handle. Their tweet read, "51st Edition of the #InternationalFilmFestival of India, #Goa postponed to 16th to 24th January 2021. Earlier it was scheduled to be held from 20th November to 28th November 2020."

The Bureau further informed that the festival will be conducted in virtual and physical formats. They tweeted, "The festival will be conducted in a Hybrid format i.e. Virtual & Physical format."

"All #COVID related protocols will be strictly enforced as per the festivals convened recently in the #InternationalFilmFestival circuit."

The 51st edition of the IFFI will be held in the coastal state from 16 to 24 January.

