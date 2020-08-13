Subscribe
Home >Industry >Media >International Film Festival of India to be held in November: Goa CM; Congress opposes
International Film Festival of India to be held in November: Goa CM; Congress opposes

1 min read . 03:16 PM IST PTI

  • IFFI is held annually in the coastal state between November 20 and 28
  • The opposition Congress, however, said it is not advisable to host IFFI in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and urged the state government to reconsider its decision

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) would be held in the state in November this year as per schedule.

IFFI is held annually in the coastal state between November 20 and 28.

The state will be hosting IFFI 2020 as per schedule in the last week of November, Sawant told reporters on Wednesday.

The opposition Congress, however, said it is not advisable to host IFFI in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and urged the state government to reconsider its decision.

Role of @GovtofGoa is now reduced to Travel and Hospitality agent of @IFFIGoa. I demand @goacm must reconsider its decision on hosting of #IFFI2020," Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Digambar Kamat tweeted.

He also demanded a white paper from the government on the expenditure incurred on IFFI, and benefits received by the local film fraternity and tourism sector from the festival.

"CM @DrPramodPSawant has accepted that financial condition of the State is bad. The Covid Pandemic is not the time for hosting Festivals and Celebrations. With no Financial support from @MIB_India and @DFF_India, Goa ends up spending 20-25 crores every year on the mega event.@INCGoa, Kamat said in another tweet.

The festival is organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals in association with the state government's Entertainment Society of Goa.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

