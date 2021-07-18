International music streaming app Moodagent comes to India

“We see India as a huge market, where there are billions of music lovers. However, we are entering now because of what we think is our specialization of technology which powered by AI (artificial intelligence), helps make the right recommendations to users and understand their mood and choice," said Jyoti Handa, executive vice-president and managing director of Moodagent India. Handa said the company is looking at partnering with Indian music labels for film and non-film music in the next few months. The service, which is currently available on Apple and Google Play Store, and Mi Store and Huawei App Gallery, is priced at ₹119 per month.

