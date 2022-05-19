International web shows pick Indian talent for wider reach

Most global OTT giants would pay actors more than what they would get for a full-length feature film in India, said Karan Taurani, senior vice-president at Elara Capital Ltd. “The fee may ultimately depend on the time allotted by the actor and the budget and scale of the show but it would definitely be at a premium," Taurani said. That said, a blink-and-you-miss-it kind of role might draw more flak from the domestic audience, said Sidharth Singh, co-founder of marketing agency CupShup adding that it may not be wise to go for a role in an international show just for the sake of it.