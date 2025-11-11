Box office is delivering duds and OTT is saturated. But for investors, content is still king
Lata Jha 4 min read 11 Nov 2025, 05:35 am IST
Summary
Despite box-office volatility and streaming fatigue, investors like Ramesh Damani, Madhusudan Kela, and Nikil Kamath are betting on content. But they are looking beyond legacy models. Here's what is on their radar…
The box office has been volatile, and subscriptions have plateaued in a crowded streaming services market. Yet, that hasn’t deterred investor interest in content and entertainment firms.
