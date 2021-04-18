IPL 2021: Mobile Premier League launches campaign for T20 tournament

Navin Talreja, founding partner of The Womb, the agency that created the campaign, said “Passion and love for the game of cricket can at best make someone a great fan of the game. But to play the game either in real life or in the form of fantasy one needs skill. Skill in the form of strong analytical skills and strategic abilities to create the best teams game after game. Our attempt was to bring this alive by creating the brain itself as a device. The campaign uses popular idioms associated with the brain to generate popular appeal."