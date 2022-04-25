IPL 2022: Threat dwindles for rival broadcasters, cinemas, OTTs

Viewership ratings of other TV channels could see up to a 50% drop around the time of the tournament earlier, the television executive said but that is not the case now given that audience sets have fragmented to discover a variety of programming especially over the past two years and attention is much tougher to grab now. All channels track IPL ratings closely, the person said but this time, while they are not laidback, they see no reason to defer launches or big dramatic episodes.