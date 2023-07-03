IPL 2023 ad revenue crosses ₹10,000 crore1 min read 03 Jul 2023, 10:27 PM IST
Star Sports and Jio Cinema, the event’s broadcasters, accumulated ₹4,700 crore through advertising.Franchises earned about ₹1,450 crore and BCCI got about ₹430 crore.
The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League witnessed a significant growth in advertising revenue to ₹10,120 crore, according to a recent report. Out of this, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), franchise owners, and broadcasters directly earned 65%, while the remaining was earned indirectly.
