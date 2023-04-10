The uncertain global economic conditions and competition between JioCinema and Star Sports for advertiser budgets have resulted in a weak start to IPL 2023. On the opening day, the number of TV advertisers was 40% lower than last year, with only 31 live match advertisers against 52 last year.

In the TV rating of BARC India, where in the first match last year, about 52 advertisers had given advertisements on TV. And this year only 31 advertisers appeared. That is, 40 percent of advertisers have turned away from TV broadcasting.

The number of TV advertisers in the last IPL season was around 100. This time TV will be able to touch the figure of 100 advertisers, it seems very difficult. The number of sponsors on TV has also come down, from 16 last year to 12 this year. Out of these 12, one sponsor is also associated with the third match.

As per BARC, Star Sports saw a 29% increase in TV ratings, with viewership reaching 140 million on the opening day. JioCinema reported a peak concurrency of 1.6 crore whereas Star Sports recorded 5.6 crore. Media reports suggest that Star Sports had clocked ₹2,200 crore in ad revenues just ahead of the start of IPL 2023, while Jio had achieved ₹1,400 crore.

The reason is Reliance Group's company Viacom-18, which has got the digital broadcasting rights of IPL. Other big TV advertisers who quit include Byju's, Cred, Muthoot, Netmeds, Swiggy, Flipkart, PhonePe, Meesho, Samsung, OnePlus, Vedantu, Spotify and Havells. Star Sports Network is telecasting the IPL matches live on TV in India.

Digital has captured a major chunk of TV ad revenue. Over 125 advertisers have tied up with Viacom-18 for digital advertising, bypassing TV. These include companies like Amazon, PhonePe, Samsung, Geomart, UB, TVS, Castrol, ET Money, Puma, Ajio. Advertisers are decreasing on TV, obviously this will have a direct impact on the revenue of TV broadcasters as well. There is still time to come out with the complete figures of IPL revenue, as the IPL progresses the picture will become more clear.

Viacom-18 in India is live streaming IPL 2023 matches on the Jio Cinema app. For a total of ₹20,500 crore, Viacom-18 had acquired the rights for digital live stream of matches in India. Users of all telecom providers with Jio subscribers can enjoy IPL matches by logging into Jio Cinema app for free.