IPL 2023 sees drop in advertisers: 40% drop for TV, 70% drop for Digital during opening match2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 05:48 AM IST
- As per BARC, Star Sports saw a 29% increase in TV ratings, with viewership reaching 140 million on the opening day
The uncertain global economic conditions and competition between JioCinema and Star Sports for advertiser budgets have resulted in a weak start to IPL 2023. On the opening day, the number of TV advertisers was 40% lower than last year, with only 31 live match advertisers against 52 last year.
