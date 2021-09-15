IPL expected to help Disney+ Hotstar with 7 million subscribers

“We’re looking at deeper investment in the volume and quality of content and have an aggressive plan for regional languages like Tamil and Telugu too," Gaurav Banerjee, president, Hindi entertainment, Star India, had told Mint this July when the service had rolled out a mobile-only plan for Rs499 per year, for Rs899 per year across two devices and for Rs1,499 per year across four devices. Banerjee now heads content for both TV channels and OTT platform.