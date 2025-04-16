Industry
IPL piracy: Broadcasters to approach Trai to mandate smarter set-top boxes
Jatin Grover 4 min read 16 Apr 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Forensic watermarking in set-top boxes embeds a unique, invisible code into the content, acting like a digital fingerprint. If the content is pirated, the watermark can trace it back to the specific device.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament has delivered high entertainment value, but rampant piracy has posed significant challenges for broadcasters like Star India, causing them losses.
