NEW DELHI: The suspension of the cricket Indian Premier League may have dealt a blow to revenues for Board of Control for Cricket in India, Star network and fantasy gaming platforms, but film and entertainment television channels have benefitted with viewership improving.

According to latest data from TV monitoring agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, viewership of some entertainment channels has jumped between 2% and 23% in the past week.

The beneficiaries of suspended IPL include Star Utsav (9.3%), Sony SAB (13.41%), Colors (3.5%) and Star Plus (1.9%) and movie channels like Dhinchaak (23.16%) and Sony MAX (15.5%).

With more time on hand now, given the lockdowns imposed by several states, media experts said viewers could flock back to entertainment channels or even spend more leisure time on over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms, that are also trying to leverage family viewership for their content.

“Traditionally, GECs have seen around 5-10% loss in viewership whenever IPL happens. With the tournament going off, we can expect GECs specifically to gain. It can also be on the back of the fact that most of them have managed to continue with original content despite shoot bans," Srinivas Rao, national buying head at GroupM-owned media agency Mediacom said. An IPL match scheduled for the day would traditionally mean a viewer blocking at least three hours of his time, said Mehul Gupta, co-founder and CEO at SoCheers, an independent digital agency. Add to that the fact that all games are different and many are exciting, he said.

“Human behaviour would ordinarily lead to the viewer feeling tired after the match and not immediately switching to or start binge-watching something else," Gupta said. "If IPL was watched by 200 million plus viewers in its opening week, one can imagine how many people will now have to resort to different media," he added.

Broadcasters like Star, Sony, Zee and Viacom18 did not respond to Mint’s queries on whether the suspension of the IPL could prove to be an advantage.

Manish Shah, director, Goldmine Telefilms that owns Dhinchaak, a TV channel for Hindi films and has a slate of dubbed south Indian films ready for the year, said movie channels are bound to do well, with the tournament suspended and people locked up at home at the peak of summer.

To be sure, most broadcasters are being cautious about the new-found advantage given that fresh programming remains key to grabbing eyeballs. “It would have been really good news for us but shoots have currently been disrupted in states like Goa and Tamil Nadu after being moved out of Maharashtra because of the lockdown," said a senior executive at a broadcast network on condition of anonymity.

Locations in Bengaluru and Kerala too, are shut while companies are closely monitoring the situation in Gujarat and Daman. “The next few weeks are crucial to determine whether shoots can go on," the person added.

Like TV, OTT platforms too are expecting evolving engagement. Vishnu Mohta, co-founder of Bengali language video streaming platform Hoichoi, said entertainment content remains a primary means of escape for people. Plus, many are not commuting at this time and have flexible working hours, something that streaming services can capitalize on by packing in new content. Hoichoi has seen its engagement spread more evenly across the day now, and peak not just at night, as was the case earlier, Mohta added.

Netflix, Amazon, ZEE5, ALTBalaji, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now and SonyLIV did not respond to Mint’s queries.

“Since a lot of people are locked down in their homes right now, OTT viewership seems to have seen a minor surge, and the absence of IPL now will further boost this," said Shailesh Kapoor, CEO at media consulting firm Ormax adding that the issue of content deficit remains in OTT too.

“While GECs can still shoot their shows in other states, OTT shoots are elaborate and require big crews and outdoor schedules. Hence, there will be a drying of the pipeline, which one is already seeing. Not too many big-ticket shows have launched in the Indian OTT space in the last two months," he added.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.