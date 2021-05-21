IPL suspension benefits entertainment channels, OTT

“Traditionally, GECs have seen around 5-10% loss in viewership whenever IPL happens. With the tournament going off, we can expect GECs specifically to gain. It can also be on the back of the fact that most of them have managed to continue with original content despite shoot bans," Srinivas Rao, national buying head at GroupM-owned media agency Mediacom said. An IPL match scheduled for the day would traditionally mean a viewer blocking at least three hours of his time, said Mehul Gupta, co-founder and CEO at SoCheers, an independent digital agency. Add to that the fact that all games are different and many are exciting, he said.