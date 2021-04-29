IPL viewership sees double digit decline in first two weeks over 2020

In the opening week, a total of 268 million viewers watched the first eight matches (9 to 16 April) of Indian Premier League (IPL), said IPL’s official television broadcaster Star and Disney India which runs Star Sports, quoting data from BARC. The data represents viewers above two years of age across urban and rural markets. This amounted to a 13% viewership decline over the 2020 edition where seven matches were watched by 269 million viewers. Star did not offer comment on the decline.