Irdai seeks details of IndusInd International shareholders for R-Cap deal nod
On 27 February, the NCLT gave its nod to IIHL's ₹9,650 crore-plan to take over the debt-laden Reliance Capital under the corporate insolvency resolution process of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016
Mumbai: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has sought details of the 600-odd shareholders of IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL), a Hinduja Group entity which is set to acquire an insolvent Reliance Capital Ltd, according to a 20 March letter from the regulator.