NEW DELHI : Actor Irrfan Khan who passed away a year ago on 29 April, was one of the few Indian film celebrities to have made a mark in international cinema. A graduate of the National School of Drama in Delhi, Khan who started his career with television, has worked in movies such as Slumdog Millionaire (2008), The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), Life of Pi (2012), Jurassic World (2015) and Inferno (2016). Despite belonging to the biggest movie producing industry in the world, Indian actors have often been relegated to insignificant, fleeting appearances in Hollywood offerings. Besides Khan, on a few have proven to be exceptions.

#Shabana Azmi: The multiple national award winner has appeared in a number of foreign films, most of which have won international acclaim, including John Schlesinger's Madame Sousatzka, Nicholas Klotz's Bengali Night, Roland Joffe's City of Joy, Channel 4's Immaculate Conception, Blake Edwards' Son of the Pink Panther, and Ismail Merchant's In Custody.

#Om Puri: Puri has been seen in many British films such as My Son the Fanatic (1997), East Is East (1999) and The Parole Officer (2001). He also appeared in Hollywood films including Wolf (1994) with Jack Nicholson, The Ghost and the Darkness (1996) opposite Val Kilmer and Charlie Wilson's War, which stars Tom Hanks and Julia Roberts.

#Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Rai first gained international recognition for Gurinder Chadha's British film Bride and Prejudice, a Bollywood adaptation of Jane Austen's novel Pride and Prejudice. She has also been seen in romantic fantasy The Mistress of Spices, independent British drama Provoked, historical action adventure The Last Legion and spy comedy The Pink Panther 2.

#Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Appearing in thriller series Quantico had made Chopra the first South Asian to headline an American network drama in 2015. The following year, she made her Hollywood debut with action comedy Baywatch and has since then, also been seen in titles such as A Kid like Jake and Isn’t it Romantic.

#Deepika Padukone: The actor made her Hollywood debut alongside Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017.

