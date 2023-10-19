Is Netflix’s Subscriber Jolt a One-Hit Wonder?

Netflix gave the investor crowd more reason to cheer with a new price hike—its first major one since early 2022. Monthly rates on two of the company’s U.S. plans are going up by 15% to 20%, with the premium ad-free plan now costing $22.99 a month. That ties with YouTube’s premium family plan as the most expensive of video streaming options, though Netflix maintained the price of its ad-supported plan and its standard ad-free tier. The move brings the average monthly cost of Netflix’s plans up by 10%. Netflix’s shares, which have shed more than one-quarter of their value since the company’s last earnings report, soared more than 12% in after-hours trading Wednesday.