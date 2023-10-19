Is Netflix’s Subscriber Jolt a One-Hit Wonder?
There won’t be a repeat of the password crackdown, and the latest price hike comes as Hollywood strikes have hurt the content pipeline.
The stars aligned for Netflix in its latest quarter, but making sequels to this hit will be a challenge.
The streaming giant said Wednesday that it added about 8.8 million net new paid subscribers during the third quarter. That is the highest number added in a single quarter since early 2020, when interest in TV streaming exploded during the pandemic lockdowns. It was also 45% higher than what Wall Street had expected for subscriber additions. The company said it expects a similar jump in the fourth quarter, which would come in ahead of the 7.7 million that analysts had been predicting.
Netflix gave the investor crowd more reason to cheer with a new price hike—its first major one since early 2022. Monthly rates on two of the company’s U.S. plans are going up by 15% to 20%, with the premium ad-free plan now costing $22.99 a month. That ties with YouTube’s premium family plan as the most expensive of video streaming options, though Netflix maintained the price of its ad-supported plan and its standard ad-free tier. The move brings the average monthly cost of Netflix’s plans up by 10%. Netflix’s shares, which have shed more than one-quarter of their value since the company’s last earnings report, soared more than 12% in after-hours trading Wednesday.
The latest results are the first real sign that the company’s effort to crack down on password-sharing has helped bring in new subscribers. That program started in Netflix’s largest markets about midway through the second quarter, and the company says it is now “revenue positive" in all the markets where it has introduced the option for households to add nonhousehold members to their account for an additional charge.
That crackdown also hasn’t been universal. On a conference call Wednesday, Greg Peters, Netflix co-chief executive officer, said “a number of borrower cohorts have not received that experience"—meaning a prompt to sign up or lose viewing privileges. More will see that in the coming weeks and months; Peters says part of the company’s plan is to “approach the right borrower at the right moment," implying that the company will hit them up when there is a show they really want to watch. He added that the password-sharing crackdown will likely result in “incremental" subscriber additions for the next several quarters.
The challenge will be converting the last of those holdouts when fewer new shows and movies are going to be coming to the platform. The crippling Hollywood strikes that have shuttered production across the entertainment landscape for months are still going on after talks between studios and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists broke down last week. Settling the strikes will raise production costs, leaving studios such as Netflix with the choice of boosting spending to make more content or keeping spending level and producing less.
Netflix indicated its direction Wednesday by projecting content spending of $13 billion for this year and $17 billion for next. That would bring its total content bill for the two-year period to $30 billion—down from $34 billion spent in the years 2021 and 2022.
It seems like the right decision for Netflix to make given that the company is the only major streamer now producing both profits and positive cash flow annually. But it is also now the most powerful studio in Hollywood. That means it can’t fully escape the challenges facing the rest of its industry as overall growth slows while costs rise. Netflix is also still working to build up its nascent ad-based tier, which still isn’t commanding a large enough audience to produce enough new revenue to move the growth needle on its own.
Netflix’s decision to leave the pricing of its ad-based tier alone is clearly meant to help remedy that. But such an effort is going to take time and won’t produce the pop in new subscribers that Netflix investors have long been in the habit of rewarding. Netflix Chief Financial Officer Spencer Neumann said Wednesday that the company expects “a more balanced mix" of revenue and subscriber growth next year compared with this year, when most of its growth came from adding new subscribers.
Chasing freeloaders only goes so far.
Write to Dan Gallagher at dan.gallagher@wsj.com