Is new Bollywood music making a quiet comeback to top charts again?
Summary
Bollywood’s new Hindi films are reviving musical glory as tracks from films like Saiyaara and Metro..In Dino top charts, with soulful soundtracks boosting marketing, box office, and streaming dominance.
Bollywood film music, long struggling to hold its place against independent artists and regional tracks, is staging a comeback.
