‘…is nothing but…’: What Congress said on Adani's hostile takeover bid for NDTV

Last year, Adani Media Ventures Ltd (AMVL) had acquired the digital business news platform Quintillion Business Media Pvt Ltd (QBM)
With billionaire Gautam Adani launching a hostile takeover of NDTV, the Congress today alleged that the bid by a company owned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'khaas dost' is a brazen move to control and stifle any semblance of an independent media.
In reference to the development, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "The news of a deeply over-leveraged company owned by the PM's 'khaas dost' making a hostile takeover bid of a well-known TV news network is nothing but concentration of economic and political power, and a brazen move to control and stifle any semblance of an independent media."
In a stunning move with the potential to change the media landscape, Gautam Adani launched a hostile takeover of NDTV, first with an indirect acquisition of a 29.18 per cent stake in the broadcaster followed by an offer to buy out a further 26 per cent controlling stake.
Adani Group companies acquired the stake in NDTV indirectly by buying Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt. Ltd (VCPL), which owned convertible debentures (warrants that provide for the conversion of debt to equity) in RRPR Holding Pvt. Ltd that in turn owned 29.18% of NDTV Ltd. Vishvapradhan acquired the debentures in 2009-10 in return for a loan amounting to ₹404 crore it extended to the promoter holding company.
The owners of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) said they were completely unaware of the takeover until Tuesday, and that it was done without their consent or any discussion.
Last year, Adani Media Ventures Ltd (AMVL), the media arm under the group's flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), had acquired the digital business news platform Quintillion Business Media Pvt Ltd (QBM).
Adani group had been eyeing entry into the media space for the past few months. In September last year, it hired veteran journalist Sanjay Pugalia to lead its media company, Adani Media Ventures.
Pugalia previously was the president of Quint Digital Media, the parent company of QBM.
