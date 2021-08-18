It is battleground in cinemas as Hindi, southern movies lock festival dates

NEW DELHI: With cinemas reopening in most states and the gradual resumption of movie releases, filmmakers are increasingly locking big festival dates in the coming months to take advantage of the pent-up demand among audiences and the lucrative opportunity that holidays bring, improving business prospects by 20-25%.

Traditionally, Hindi films have clashed during festival times.

However, film trade experts warn that now films across languages, including those in Tamil or Telugu, could also clash with Hindi releases and eat into each other’s business. The Hindi film industry today faces a challenge from the increasing popularity of regional cinema and India’s dwindling screen count, a decline accelerated by the pandemic.

For now, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha is slated for Christmas along with Telugu star Allu Arjun’s multilingual action flick Pushpa, for Diwali Rajinikanth’s Annatthe clashes with Telugu film Ghani, and three major Telugu language star vehicles--Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam and Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak--are scheduled for Sankranthi in January.

“There is an old theory that people come to the movies on holidays because everything else is mostly shut. But this (box office clash) is a definite disadvantage because only one big film can hold on a festival and it kills the business of other films that may not even get an opening," independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai said.

Rahul Puri, managing director, Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas, agreed that filmmakers will want to target festival dates, given that people generally have money to spend and want to move out of the house during the period. “Obviously, post a pandemic, producers will want to ensure that they get the key release dates and that is what we are seeing here. It is not to suggest that films cannot do well without the holidays. They can but some of these movies are considerably large and so need the festive period to maximise footfalls," Puri added.

Owner of a single screen theatre said people like him will have to place bets on one of the multiple films coming in, on any weekend, endangering equations with producers of the other films. "Also, the 50% cap on occupancy is also adding to problems," he said, declining to be named.

The shutdown of over 1,000 screens during the covid-19 pandemic and uncertainties for theatres about being able to restart all their properties could lead to inadequate showcasing even for big films. “A big opening weekend becomes even more important for producers because they know the film will premiere on an OTT platform within days which will eat into theatrical business," the person said.

“Producers should really try and avoid clashes. It’s far better to cash in on the clean opportunity available in a week where all attention is on your film than a festive week where it gets divided," Bihar-based independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said.

