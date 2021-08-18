It is battleground in cinemas as Hindi, southern movies lock festival dates

Rahul Puri, managing director, Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas, agreed that filmmakers will want to target festival dates, given that people generally have money to spend and want to move out of the house during the period. “Obviously, post a pandemic, producers will want to ensure that they get the key release dates and that is what we are seeing here. It is not to suggest that films cannot do well without the holidays. They can but some of these movies are considerably large and so need the festive period to maximise footfalls," Puri added.