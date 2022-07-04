IT Rules financially overwhelming for intermediaries: IAMAI report

The IAMAI report further found that deployment of proactive monitoring should be enforced on a “best effort basis only" to ensure free expression is not impacted. The IT Rules 2021 require intermediaries to build automated tools for proactive monitoring. The respondents also opposed the personal liability of the chief compliance officer (CCO). Under the IT Rules 20221, CCO can be held liable for third-party content for failure to ensure due diligence on part of the intermediary. The respondents said that it is inconsistent with principles of criminal law and has increased the “economic burden" for the intermediaries.