ITC brings Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria to endorse fragrance brand Engage

NEW DELHI : Seven years after launching the fragrance brand Engage, ITC Ltd on Friday announced the appointment of Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria as it’s first endorsers. The company has also launched a new set of fragrances to augment the deodorant range with Intrigue and Spirit for Him and Her.

“ITC Engage, since its inception, has grown to become one of the most loved fragrance brands in the country. The brand has kept pace with the evolving needs of the consumers with its range of innovative offerings and experiences. Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria embody the core brand value of Engage and we are happy to have them on board," said Sameer Satpathy, chief executive, personal care products business division, ITC Ltd.

The brand has also launched a new campaign ‘It’s hard to say Goodbyes’ featuring the two actors. Created by advertising agency Wunderman Thompson, the film is playful and weaves in the tease and the passionate chemistry of the young love. The narrative builds on the feeling of being inseparable in love which makes even bidding a simple goodbye very difficult. The television ad subtly threads in the lingering fragrances at the core of its story.

Tista Sen, regional creative director, Wunderman Thompson said, “This new spot captures what is truly the essence of a couple who are at the end of an evening out but make the moment of goodbye another expression that captures what being inseparable in love is all about. Moody and distinctive with a fresh appeal the couple Kartik and Tara embodies the playful chemistry which brand Engage is synonymous with. The poignant track adds another dimension and hits the sweet spot in this new launch of Engage Deo."

Apart from television, the spot is also being promoted across digital and social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Under the brand Engage, ITC retails both deodorants and perfumes. It has also recently launched pocket sized deodorants called Engage On in 2017. Engage holds nearly 11% of India’s deodorant market which stands at ₹3,047 crore. It is growing at 17-18% year on year competing with the likes of Axe, Vini Cosmetics’ Fogg and Wildstone among others.