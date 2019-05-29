ITC replaces Saina Nehwal with Boman Irani as Savlon’s brand ambassador

New Delhi: ITC Limited on Wednesday announced it had appointed Bollywood actor Boman Irani as the new brand ambassador of its health and hygiene brand Savlon, replacing badminton player Saina Nehwal, who was appointed as the face of the brand in 2016.

The association highlights the importance of hand hygiene and the proposition of Savlon handwashes in a conversational series between children and elders typified by Irani. Created by advertising agency Ogilvy India, the films leverages the actor’s trademark humour with children mapped around various scenarios. It refreshes the brand’s message of hand hygiene best practices, convenience and affordability in a slice of life format to encourage a shift in consumer behaviour.

Sameer Satpathy, chief executive, personal care products business division, ITC Ltd, said, “Savlon believes in inculcating change in behaviour, it is important to engage in a dialogue and enable everyday conversations. We are delighted to have Boman leading the hand hygiene conversation with children. The conversational repartee in the affable humourous exchange highlights the core brand message of hand hygiene along with convenience and affordability."

Commenting on the campaign, Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Kainaz Karmakar, chief creative officer, Ogilvy (West), said, “Boman Irani is one of the finest actors of our times. Witty, approachable and authentic, he is the perfect fit for new Savlon Handwash campaign. His intuitive comic timing and his disarming banter with kids make these little stories so watchable."

The hygiene portfolio comprises Savlon handwashes, pen sanitizer spray, gel-based hand sanitizer and soaps.