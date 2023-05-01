It's Met Gala time again — here's what we know so far6 min read 01 May 2023, 08:36 PM IST
The theme —Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty—centers on the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who made an indelible mark on luxury fashion in his long career at Chanel, Fendi and elsewhere
NEW YORK : Last year, it took 275,000 bright pink roses to adorn the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the Met Gala, the biggest night in fashion and one of the biggest concentrations of star power anywhere.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×