It's showtime: Who's the boss, Barbie or Oppenheimer?

One is dark, destructive, and intense; the other is glamorous, lighthearted, and empowering. Two of the most anticipated movies of this year hit the theatres today morning after weeks of leaving movie lovers divided. The stark contrast between Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has stoked debates around cinema, culture, and gender divide, leading to the trend "Barbenheimer" on the internet. Let's see who's winning the perception war.