Industry
It's showtime: Who's the boss, Barbie or Oppenheimer?
Summary
- Barbie or Oppenheimer? Globally, Barbie is leading Google search charts. India has a different trend after weeks of a neck-and-neck contest: Oppenheimer is now on top
One is dark, destructive, and intense; the other is glamorous, lighthearted, and empowering. Two of the most anticipated movies of this year hit the theatres today morning after weeks of leaving movie lovers divided. The stark contrast between Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has stoked debates around cinema, culture, and gender divide, leading to the trend "Barbenheimer" on the internet. Let's see who's winning the perception war.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
×