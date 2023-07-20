comScore

It's showtime: Who's the boss, Barbie or Oppenheimer?

Shuja Asrar 1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 06:01 PM IST
Oppenheimer vs Barbie: Both movies, starkly contrasting, release in cinemas on 21 July.
Oppenheimer vs Barbie: Both movies, starkly contrasting, release in cinemas on 21 July.

Summary

  • Barbie or Oppenheimer? Globally, Barbie is leading Google search charts. India has a different trend after weeks of a neck-and-neck contest: Oppenheimer is now on top

One is dark, destructive, and intense; the other is glamorous, lighthearted, and empowering. Two of the most anticipated movies of this year hit the theatres today morning after weeks of leaving movie lovers divided. The stark contrast between Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has stoked debates around cinema, culture, and gender divide, leading to the trend "Barbenheimer" on the internet. Let's see who's winning the perception war.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout