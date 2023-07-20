Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Industry / Media/  It's showtime: Who's the boss, Barbie or Oppenheimer?

It's showtime: Who's the boss, Barbie or Oppenheimer?

1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 06:01 PM IST Shuja Asrar

  • Barbie or Oppenheimer? Globally, Barbie is leading Google search charts. India has a different trend after weeks of a neck-and-neck contest: Oppenheimer is now on top

Oppenheimer vs Barbie: Both movies, starkly contrasting, release in cinemas on 21 July.

One is dark, destructive, and intense; the other is glamorous, lighthearted, and empowering. Two of the most anticipated movies of this year hit the theatres today morning after weeks of leaving movie lovers divided. The stark contrast between Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has stoked debates around cinema, culture, and gender divide, leading to the trend "Barbenheimer" on the internet. Let's see who's winning the perception war.

One is dark, destructive, and intense; the other is glamorous, lighthearted, and empowering. Two of the most anticipated movies of this year hit the theatres today morning after weeks of leaving movie lovers divided. The stark contrast between Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has stoked debates around cinema, culture, and gender divide, leading to the trend "Barbenheimer" on the internet. Let's see who's winning the perception war.

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 06:01 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.