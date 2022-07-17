IVM Podcasts announces senior leadership

As creative director (non-fiction), Meghnad S. will seek concepts and oversee operations from conceptualization to execution of content in the non-fiction genre. The podcast network has an array of non-fiction podcasts including finance, political, current affairs, and sports. Meghnad has previously worked as a journalist, author and content creator of videos, podcasts and columns. Ubaid, meanwhile, will look for ideas, adapt concepts and stories and manage the existing portfolio of fiction audio dramas. Ubaid has previously been involved in creating content for platforms like Netflix, Amazon, Universal Pictures, and Fox Star Studios among others.