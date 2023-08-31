comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 31 2023 11:11:00
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 856.2 -0.15%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 122.5 0.37%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 565.35 -0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 960.45 0.21%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,567.85 -0.7%
Business News/ Industry / Media/  IVM Podcasts announces new show
Back

New Delhi: IVM Podcasts has announced a new audio fiction show, in collaboration with SBI Life Insurance, titled Chitthiyaan voiced by actor Gajraj Rao. Conceived and directed by Safura Ubaid, Chitthiyaan marks IVM Podcasts’ first ever audio fiction anthology.

“As audience preferences continue to evolve, we aim to captivate and fulfill their information and entertainment needs through storytelling with a difference. In India, we have a deep affinity for narratives that delve into relationships and emotions, resonating deeply with our hearts. With this audio fiction anthology, our aim is to touch the hearts of the masses, forging strong bonds with them and turning them into dedicated enthusiasts," Kavita Rajwade, co-founder, IVM Podcasts- Pratilipi said in a statement.

India’s podcast industry, which recorded massive growth during the strict covid-19 lockdowns, has failed to sustain the gains with its listener base plunging as much as 70% in line with the easing of the pandemic.

Considered nascent, the podcast industry’s biggest challenge is to get people to pay for audio content, which is also true for entertainment content in general.

Platform executives and media industry experts said while listeners have discovered genres such as fictional storytelling, mental health and spirituality, it is still difficult to make enough people pay for podcast content.

Also, the medium hasn’t traditionally found adequate skills, training or equipment in India. Further, most of the podcast content in India is still created in English, alienating several listeners. Brands, too, are associating primarily with English content for now. A lot of people discovered podcasts during the lockdown, since it was easy to put them on especially while doing household chores, so it was a good start. Increasingly though, listeners either don’t have enough time now or have gone back to normal daily life.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 11:21 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App