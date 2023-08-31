IVM Podcasts announces new show1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 11:20 AM IST
India’s podcast industry, which recorded massive growth during the strict covid-19 lockdowns, has failed to sustain the gains with its listener base plunging as much as 70% in line with the easing of the pandemic.
New Delhi: IVM Podcasts has announced a new audio fiction show, in collaboration with SBI Life Insurance, titled Chitthiyaan voiced by actor Gajraj Rao. Conceived and directed by Safura Ubaid, Chitthiyaan marks IVM Podcasts’ first ever audio fiction anthology.
