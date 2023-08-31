New Delhi: IVM Podcasts has announced a new audio fiction show, in collaboration with SBI Life Insurance, titled Chitthiyaan voiced by actor Gajraj Rao. Conceived and directed by Safura Ubaid, Chitthiyaan marks IVM Podcasts’ first ever audio fiction anthology.

“As audience preferences continue to evolve, we aim to captivate and fulfill their information and entertainment needs through storytelling with a difference. In India, we have a deep affinity for narratives that delve into relationships and emotions, resonating deeply with our hearts. With this audio fiction anthology, our aim is to touch the hearts of the masses, forging strong bonds with them and turning them into dedicated enthusiasts," Kavita Rajwade, co-founder, IVM Podcasts- Pratilipi said in a statement.

India’s podcast industry, which recorded massive growth during the strict covid-19 lockdowns, has failed to sustain the gains with its listener base plunging as much as 70% in line with the easing of the pandemic.

Considered nascent, the podcast industry’s biggest challenge is to get people to pay for audio content, which is also true for entertainment content in general.

Platform executives and media industry experts said while listeners have discovered genres such as fictional storytelling, mental health and spirituality, it is still difficult to make enough people pay for podcast content.

Also, the medium hasn’t traditionally found adequate skills, training or equipment in India. Further, most of the podcast content in India is still created in English, alienating several listeners. Brands, too, are associating primarily with English content for now. A lot of people discovered podcasts during the lockdown, since it was easy to put them on especially while doing household chores, so it was a good start. Increasingly though, listeners either don’t have enough time now or have gone back to normal daily life.