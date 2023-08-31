IVM Podcasts announces new show.

India’s podcast industry, which recorded massive growth during the strict covid-19 lockdowns, has failed to sustain the gains with its listener base plunging as much as 70% in line with the easing of the pandemic.

New Delhi: IVM Podcasts has announced a new audio fiction show, in collaboration with SBI Life Insurance, titled Chitthiyaan voiced by actor Gajraj Rao. Conceived and directed by Safura Ubaid, Chitthiyaan marks IVM Podcasts' first ever audio fiction anthology.

"As audience preferences continue to evolve, we aim to captivate and fulfill their information and entertainment needs through storytelling with a difference. In India, we have a deep affinity for narratives that delve into relationships and emotions, resonating deeply with our hearts. With this audio fiction anthology, our aim is to touch the hearts of the masses, forging strong bonds with them and turning them into dedicated enthusiasts," Kavita Rajwade, co-founder, IVM Podcasts- Pratilipi said in a statement.

Considered nascent, the podcast industry’s biggest challenge is to get people to pay for audio content, which is also true for entertainment content in general.

Platform executives and media industry experts said while listeners have discovered genres such as fictional storytelling, mental health and spirituality, it is still difficult to make enough people pay for podcast content.