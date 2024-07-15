Jaaved Jaaferi reacts to KRK’s claim about Mukesh Ambani ’gifting’ ₹30 crore apartment to son Meezan

Bollywood actor and comedian Jaaved Jaaferi found himself amused by Kamaal R Khan aka KRK’s recent post on social media claiming that Meezan Jafri, son of Jaaved Jaaferi, played a pivotal role in introducing Anant Ambani to Radhika Merchant, the couple recently married in Mumbai.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
First Published15 Jul 2024, 06:49 PM IST
Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi's son and actor Meezaan Jafri poses for a picture on his arrival for Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, at the Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai on Friday
Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi’s son and actor Meezaan Jafri poses for a picture on his arrival for Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, at the Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai on Friday(Nitin Lawate)

Bollywood actor and comedian Jaaved Jaaferi found himself amused by Kamaal R Khan aka KRK’s recent post on social media claiming that Meezan Jafri, son of Jaaved Jaaferi, played a pivotal role in introducing Anant Ambani to Radhika Merchant, the couple recently married in Mumbai.

KRK further alleged that Meezan received a lavish apartment worth Rs. 30 crores from Anant’s father, Mukesh Ambani, as a gift for his favour.

Also Read | Anant Ambani -Radhika Merchant wedding photographer shares ‘timeless’ moment

“Actor Javed Jaffrey son Meezan Javed Jaffrey is staying at Sandhu Palace Bandra, Mumbai. Because Mukesh Ambani has gifted him that apartment worth of 30cr. Actually Meezan did introduce Radhika Merchant to Anant Ambani. Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai,” KRK posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Jaaved Jaaferi’s response to KRK

Taking to microblogging platform X on Monday, Jaaved Jaaferi reacted to the rumours with a simple, "Kuch bhi (Whatever)!!!!" accompanied by a grin emoji, highlighting his disbelief and dismissal of the speculative statements.

Several X users also criticized KKR and echoed Jaaved's sentiment.

One user commented, “KRK still believes in WhatsApp forwards.”

Another wrote, “Don’t believe it? Matlab you’re not using Whatsapp correctly.”

“Iska har tweet hi hai kuch bhi ho sakta hai (Each tweet by him screams whatever) (laughing with tears emoji).”

Also Read | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Bride hails Nita Ambani as ‘CEO’ of event

Another user said,”He is the founder of WhatsApp university. They served Haldiram Bhujiya to their employees. Will they give 30cr house/home/flat for a mere introduction?”

“Sir, while reacting, you have given a lifeline to this lukha KRK😁

Nobody takes him seriously not even his own family😁😆,” reacted another user.

Also Read | JioCinema should have live-streamed Anant-Radhika’s wedding: Anupam Mittal

Who is Meezan Jaaferi?

One must note that Meezan Jaaferi is a close friend of AnantAmbani, and was seen participating closely in all the wedding festivities organized by Ambani family for Anant in recent past. Meezan can be seen in some wedding photos with Anant and Radhika, shared by him on his on his Instagram account.

Also Read | Anant-Ambani Radhika Merchant wedding: Latest images from ‘lagna function’

Meezan began his career in Bollywood as an Assistant Director to Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. He made his acting debut as the lead in Bhansali's Malaal (2019), which earned him critical praise for his performance. He has since starred in Hungama 2 (2021) and Yaariyan 2 (2023). He will next be seen inSanjay Gupta's sports drama Miranda Boys. Meanwhile, Jaaved was last seen in the 2022 Netflix India film Jaadugar.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:15 Jul 2024, 06:49 PM IST
HomeIndustryMediaJaaved Jaaferi reacts to KRK’s claim about Mukesh Ambani ’gifting’ ₹30 crore apartment to son Meezan

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

166.80
03:59 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-1.9 (-1.13%)

NTPC

385.65
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
8.4 (2.23%)

Bank Of Baroda

258.60
03:53 PM | 15 JUL 2024
7.85 (3.13%)

Bharat Electronics

331.25
03:55 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-2.05 (-0.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Indian Overseas Bank

68.33
03:41 PM | 15 JUL 2024
4.68 (7.35%)

M M T C

94.92
03:40 PM | 15 JUL 2024
6.31 (7.12%)

NLC India

297.75
03:57 PM | 15 JUL 2024
18.6 (6.66%)

IDBI Bank

91.54
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
5.6 (6.52%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,771.00290.00
    Chennai
    73,827.00-145.00
    Delhi
    73,972.00-799.00
    Kolkata
    74,045.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Industry

    More From Popular in Industry
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue