Bollywood actor and comedian Jaaved Jaaferi found himself amused by Kamaal R Khan aka KRK's recent post on social media claiming that Meezan Jafri, son of Jaaved Jaaferi, played a pivotal role in introducing Anant Ambani to Radhika Merchant, the couple recently married in Mumbai.

KRK further alleged that Meezan received a lavish apartment worth Rs. 30 crores from Anant’s father, Mukesh Ambani, as a gift for his favour.

"Actor Javed Jaffrey son Meezan Javed Jaffrey is staying at Sandhu Palace Bandra, Mumbai. Because Mukesh Ambani has gifted him that apartment worth of ₹30cr. Actually Meezan did introduce Radhika Merchant to Anant Ambani. Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai," KRK posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Jaaved Jaaferi’s response to KRK Taking to microblogging platform X on Monday, Jaaved Jaaferi reacted to the rumours with a simple, "Kuch bhi (Whatever)!!!!" accompanied by a grin emoji, highlighting his disbelief and dismissal of the speculative statements.

Several X users also criticized KKR and echoed Jaaved's sentiment.

One user commented, "KRK still believes in WhatsApp forwards."

Another wrote, “Don’t believe it? Matlab you’re not using Whatsapp correctly."

“Iska har tweet hi hai kuch bhi ho sakta hai (Each tweet by him screams whatever) (laughing with tears emoji)."

Another user said,"He is the founder of WhatsApp university. They served Haldiram Bhujiya to their employees. Will they give ₹30cr house/home/flat for a mere introduction?"

“Sir, while reacting, you have given a lifeline to this lukha KRK😁

Nobody takes him seriously not even his own family😁😆," reacted another user.

Who is Meezan Jaaferi? One must note that Meezan Jaaferi is a close friend of AnantAmbani, and was seen participating closely in all the wedding festivities organized by Ambani family for Anant in recent past. Meezan can be seen in some wedding photos with Anant and Radhika, shared by him on his on his Instagram account.

Meezan began his career in Bollywood as an Assistant Director to Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. He made his acting debut as the lead in Bhansali's Malaal (2019), which earned him critical praise for his performance. He has since starred in Hungama 2 (2021) and Yaariyan 2 (2023). He will next be seen inSanjay Gupta's sports drama Miranda Boys. Meanwhile, Jaaved was last seen in the 2022 Netflix India film Jaadugar.

