Jackie Shroff says he could have owned half of Andheri: 'Regret wasting money on…’

In a recent interaction with men's magazine GQ India ‘Parinda’ fame Jackie Shroff (Jaikishen Kakubhai Shroff) not only spoke about his philosophies of life, parenthood and his bond with his children but also some business decisions in the past. The famous Bollywood actor regretted not investing his money wisely in properties but over luxury cars.He even requested his audiences to invest in property.

When the ‘Karma’ actor was quizzed “Who is most likely to spend all their money on something they like."The Bollywood actor jokingly said, “There was a time I used to do it and I regret it. Half of Andheri would have been mine if I hadn’t bought all the cars. So guys, go and invest in property."

Then, Jackie turned to his daughter Krishna and asked, “What about you?"Jackie praised his daughter’s money management skills,“Yeh kanjoos hai (she is stingy)!"

Jackie also spoke about how fatherhood changed him into a more responsible person. He said is he extremely close to both his kids Tiger and Krishna.

During the interview, the Jaggu Dada of Bollywood opened up about his family. When he was asked who becomes emotional after watching a film, the ‘Rangeela’ actor said he is more likely to become emotional during films, his daughter Krishna becomes emotional only when she watches something that either he or Tiger is in. Jackie added, “I can cry for anything if it reminds me of something, the music, or the story…"

Jackie further said that he and his son Tiger have done a couple of films together. Bollywood actor said they have appeared on Koffee with Karan.

Jackie further said that the only time he and his daughter Krishna came together for a video was on his birthday this year. They shot a video together for Krishna’s YouTube channel.

Speaking highly about the achievements of his children, Jackie said how fatherhood changed him. The Bollywood actor said, “I became more responsible. I was a little reckless back in the day; I would do all kinds of stunts, like jump from a motorcycle, or break my leg, or tear my muscles. But now I’ve become more cautious because of my kids. I want to live a long healthy life and be there for my children. Fatherhood has definitely made me more aware of how to take care of myself for them."

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!