Jackie Shroff says he could have owned half of Andheri: 'Regret wasting money on…’
‘Parinda’ fame Jackie Shroff not only spoke about his philosophies of life, parenthood and bond with his children but also some business decisions in the past. The famous Bollywood actor regretted not investing his money wisely in properties but in luxury cars
In a recent interaction with men's magazine GQ India ‘Parinda’ fame Jackie Shroff (Jaikishen Kakubhai Shroff) not only spoke about his philosophies of life, parenthood and his bond with his children but also some business decisions in the past. The famous Bollywood actor regretted not investing his money wisely in properties but over luxury cars.He even requested his audiences to invest in property.