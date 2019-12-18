New Delhi: Chinese video sharing app TikTok may have witnessed its share of controversies in India but it is fast on its way to grab both eyeballs and celebrity presence.

The ByteDance-owned platform that released a list of the biggest trends for 2019, has named Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandes, Riteish Deshmukh and Kapil Sharma as the top celebrities in India with 9.5 million, 6.8 million and 2.2 million followers respectively.

Further, singers Neha Kakkar (known for Bollywood hits especially rehashes like Aankh Maarey and Coca Cola) and Guru Randhawa (Punjabi pop artiste now getting into Bollywood) and Hindi music composer Tony Kakkar are among the top five music artistes on the platform that gives users the opportunity to both create and consume videos. The three have 12.5 million, 5.8 million and 4.1 million followers each.

Bollywood dominated the music library on TikTok with the recreation of O Saaki Saaki from John Abraham-starrer Batla House emerging as the top track of the year with 2 billion views. It was followed by Jass Manak’s non-film number Lehanga at 1.6 billion views and Pati Patni Aur Woh song Dheeme Dheeme at 1.2 billion views.

The platform that gives young creators across the country, especially its small towns an opportunity to express themselves saw some new celebrities emerge this year. Awez Darbar known for funny videos interspersed with Hindi songs, is the top original creator on TikTok for 2019 with 20 million followers followed by Garima Chaurasia (known for her Bollywood dances) and Awal Ts Madaan (a motivational speaker) with 17.2 million and 6.7 million followers respectively.

Chaurasia’s dance to the Emiway Bantai rap song, Bahut Hard garnered 120 million views and is the top video of the year on the platform. It is followed by Jacqueline Fernandes’ TakTakTak challenge (a short video that sees her do break dance moves) that notched up 112 million views.

While education, food, travel, sports and comedy are the top five genres on TikTok, the five occasions that garnered most audience engagement were Diwali (29.7 billion views), the ICC World Cup (13.3 billion), Independence Day (4.3 billion), Holi (2.5 billion) and Mother’s Day (2 billion). Videos centered around these occasions saw the most number of views from users.