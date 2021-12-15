The charge sheet, filed before Additional Session Judge Praveen Singh, claimed that the statements of Fernandez were recorded on August 30 and October 20, in which she stated that she received gifts like three designer bags from Gucci and Chanel, two Gucci gym wear outfits, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi- coloured stones and two Hermes bracelets.